September 16, 2017

Saunders beats Monroe, still WBO middleweight champ

Undefeated WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (25-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Willie Monroe, Jr. (21-3, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. It was a dull, tactical fight with Saunders simply the busier man in most rounds. Monroe closed stronger in rounds eleven and twelve…too little, too late. Scores were 117-111, 115-114, 117-112. After the fight, Saunders handed the mic to his young son, who told Monroe “Sorry for punching you in the nuts!”

Unbeaten WBO #8 light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (13-0, 12 KOs) battered Norbert Nemesapati (25-7, 18 KOs) for three rounds, after which the fight was halted.

