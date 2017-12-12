Saunders-Lemieux: More Verbal Fire Unleashed

On Tuesday, WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (25-0, 12 KOs) and David Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs) hosted a media workout for their upcoming clash on Saturday at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.



Billy Joe Saunders: “David has no chance of winning, and I’m convinced that he will not make the distance against me. I’m willing to bet part of my purse to charity if I lose and the winner will choose which charity to give it to. I’m not here for the money or anything like that, I’m here to make a statement. There’s no point in talking anymore, all that matters now is what happens on Saturday.”



David Lemieux: “I’ve never said that I doubted his chin. Regardless he will hit the floor. And whether I win by knock out or go 12 rounds, it’s no matter. But I will drop him and I will hurt him. There are a lot of fans in England who’ve written to me because they don’t like Saunders, and they want me to get rid of him. I’ll do everyone a favor, I’ll take care of him.”