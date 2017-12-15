Saunders-Lemieux reaching fever pitch

WBO world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (25-0, 12 KOs) and former IBF champion David Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs) hosted their final press conference Thursday for their WBO World Middleweight Championship fight that will take place on HBO this upcoming Saturday at Place Bell in Laval, Québec.

Billy Joe Saunders: “David has to come from round one and try to knock me out. Because when he’s eating fresh air, he’s very injury prone. But what I don’t want from David’s team are excuses. David is a good fighter, he’s mixed it with Golovkin at a very elite level. But some boxers are not quite enough to be at that elite level. And David, you’re not quite good enough. Am I good enough? We’ll soon see. In my own mind, I know I can deal with it, and then with Golovkin or Canelo, we’ll see where I really am.”

David Lemieux: “The time to talk is over and now it’s time to let the fists do the talk and show you who the real world champion is. A lot of things are going to happen on Saturday, but my promise to you is that by the time I will leave Place Bell, I will have the WBO belt on me. I will be world champion. I’m ready to give you guys a great evening of boxing. Saunders made a lot of promises, about his chin, about his purse, and that’s something I haven’t forgotten. Let’s see for how long you will be able to back up those words and put them together again this Saturday.”