Saunders-Lemieux reaching fever pitch

WBO world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (25-0, 12 KOs) and former IBF champion David Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs) hosted their final press conference Thursday for their WBO World Middleweight Championship fight that will take place on HBO this upcoming Saturday at Place Bell in Laval, Qu├ębec.

Billy Joe Saunders: “David has to come from round one and try to knock me out. Because when he’s eating fresh air, he’s very injury prone. But what I don’t want from David’s team are excuses. David is a good fighter, he’s mixed it with Golovkin at a very elite level. But some boxers are not quite enough to be at that elite level. And David, you’re not quite good enough. Am I good enough? We’ll soon see. In my own mind, I know I can deal with it, and then with Golovkin or Canelo, we’ll see where I really am.”

David Lemieux: “The time to talk is over and now it’s time to let the fists do the talk and show you who the real world champion is. A lot of things are going to happen on Saturday, but my promise to you is that by the time I will leave Place Bell, I will have the WBO belt on me. I will be world champion. I’m ready to give you guys a great evening of boxing. Saunders made a lot of promises, about his chin, about his purse, and that’s something I haven’t forgotten. Let’s see for how long you will be able to back up those words and put them together again this Saturday.”