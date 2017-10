WBO president Paco Valcárcel has confirmed that WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (25-0, 12 KOs) and former world champion David Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs) have reached an agreement and there will be no purse bid this Friday. Lemieux will have home field advantage with the bout reportedly slated to take place December 16 at a venue to be named in Montreal. HBO will televise.