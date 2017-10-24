Saunders-Lemieux kickoff press conference

There was a lot of hostility in the air Monday when WBO World Middleweight Champion Billy Joe Saunders (25-0, 12 KOs) and former IBF World Middleweight Champion David Lemieux (38-3, 33 KOs) hosted a press conference to discuss their upcoming showdown to be held on Dec. 16 at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. Saunders-Lemieux will be televised live on HBO.



Billy Joe Saunders: “David is going to eat some, and he’s going to beg me to finish him off…Lemieux shows a lot of heart when he comes to fight but the real truth is, I’m too slick and too good for him. I’m in boxing to win and defend my belt all over the world, Lemieux is my tester for the winner of Canelo and Golovkin. ”

David Lemieux: “I think that you are in for a surprise. I will be at my best and take the title from you. If the fight demands me chasing you, I will chase you. If the fight demands me to go toe-to-toe, I will. On December 16, I promise that I won’t leave the Place Bell without the belt. I’m extremely excited. Let’s get it on!”