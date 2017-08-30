Santa Cruz, Mares headline October 14

Three-division champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz will defend his WBA featherweight “super” world title against Chris Avalos, while four-time world champion Abner Mares defends his WBA “regular” 126-pound championship against once-beaten Andres Gutierrez at StubHub Center in Carson, California, on October 14, live on FOX and FOX Deportes.

If Santa Cruz and Mares win their respective matches, they have both agreed to terms to meet in a highly anticipated rematch for the undisputed WBA featherweight title in early 2018. Santa Cruz won a hard-fought, narrow decision against Mares in a 2015 Fight of the Year candidate that saw the two men go toe-to-toe for 12 fast-paced rounds and combine for over 2,000 punches thrown.