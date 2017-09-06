Santa Cruz-Avalos LA Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

Three division world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs) of Lincoln Heights by way of Huetamo, Michoacan, Mexico and Chris Avalos (27-5, 20 KOs), along with four-time world champion Abner Mares (30-2-1, 15 KOs) of Hawaiian Gardens, California held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Conga Room at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles as they will square off Saturday October 3 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California on Premier Boxing Champions live on FOX.



Leo Santa Cruz: “I am happy to be back fighting in L.A. Avalos I’ve known since we fought in the amateurs. People say why take an easy fight? But this isn’t an easy fight. He goes forward and I go forward. It will be a good war.”

Chris Avalos: “I’m ready for this fight. It’s gonna be a good fight. It will be a little war. I like going toe to toe, so does he. It will be a good fight.”

Mares will defend his 126-pound title against Andres Gutierrez (35-1-1, 25 KOs) of Mexico.

Abner Mares: “We have Andres Gutierrez and I am gonna be ready. I will train hard. He is a warrior, we have no easy task but he don’t have the talent, heart, and coach I have. I will come out victorious and give a good fight.”

Trainer Robert Garcia: “This is a great event for Southern California. We have Leo, Abner, and Avalos. We will be ready for a great fight. Hope everyone shows up to support all the Southern California fighters.”

Promoter Richard Schaefer: “L.A has clearly become the fight capital of the world. We have two champions here with Abner Mares and Leo Santa Cruz. It really is 2 for 1, you have double the trouble from the StubHub Center. This is going to be a special night. Leo Santa Cruz taking on Chris Avalos. We have the battle of Guadalajara. Both Mares and Gutierrez are from Guadalajara.”

Santa Cruz vs. Avalos will be a scheduled 12 round championship bout for Santa Cruz’s WBA Super World title. Mares vs. Gutierrez is a scheduled 12 round championship bout for Mares’s WBA World title. If all goes well for Santa Cruz and Mares all indications are pointing towards a rematch between the Southern Californian’s to take place early next year.

“People were expecting a fight with Mares but for some reason it didn’t happen. Hopefully I get the win, so we give you all the rematch you want,” Leo Santa Cruz commented.

“I was hoping, I was on this side and Leo on this side but it will happen within time,” Abner Mares stated.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla