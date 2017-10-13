Santa Cruz-Avalos Final Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

With only three days remaining for the fight WBA featherweight “super” world champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs) of Lincoln Heights by way of Huetamo, Michoacan, Mexico and Chris Avalos (27-5, 20 KOs), of Lancaster, California held the final press conference Thursday afternoon at Whiskey Reds in Marina Del Rey, California. They will square off this Saturday October 14th at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California headlining Premier Boxing Champions on FOX.

Leo Santa Cruz: “I want to thank everyone in my team that helped me. We have trained hard. I have known Chris Avalos since the amateurs. We fought back in the day and I won. Now we are finally here for the rematch. We plan on giving a good fight.”

Chris Avalos: “I really don’t have much to say. I will come to fight and win. It will be a good fight.”

Also at the press conference were the co-main event fighters, WBA featherweight “regular” world champion Abner Mares (30-2-1, 15 KOs) of Hawaiian Gardens, California by way of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and his opponent Andres Gutierrez (35-1-1, 25 KOs) who also hails from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Abner Mares: “I’m happy to be here. Happy to be fighting a guy like Gutierrez. I trained hard with no shortcuts,” He is a tough fighter. I’m going in there to give the fans a good show. Viva Mexico!”

Andres Gutierrez “I am excited to be here. I’m prepared to give a good fight. I feel one – hundred percent ready. I’m ready for a war and to put on a great performance.”

Opening up the PBC on FOX telecast will be undefeated Eddie Ramirez vs former world champion Antonio DeMarco.

Eddie Ramirez:: “I had a great camp. I’m ready to showcase myself Saturday. I want to thank Antonio DeMarco for this. I’m ready to put on a good show.”

Antonio DeMarco: “I want to thank Eddie Ramirez for this fight. It’s a blessing to be on the card. I thought I wouldn’t be in a fight like this. Camp has been good. I want to prove anything is possible and may the best man win.”

Richard Schaefer: “It’s going to be party time at the Stub Hub Center. Double trouble from Stub Hub Center. What a great showcase for the sport of boxing.”

