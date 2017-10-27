October 27, 2017

Sanchez-Ximinez clash Nov 11

Undefeated Albuquerque featherweight prospect Jason “Alacrancito” Sanchez (10-0, 6 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line in the eight-round main event against Texas State champion Ray Ximenez (16-1, 4 KOs) on November 11 at the Lujan Center (Expo NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In the co-featured event, Albuquerque welterweight Brian “La Bala” Mendoza (15-0, 10 KOs) will take on John David “JD” Charles (9-12, 1 KO), of Corpus Christie (TX), in a six-round bout.

Fighting on the undercard in six-round bouts are Albuquerque junior lightweight Jesus Alex Holguin (11-1, 6 KOs) vs. Texan James DeHerrera (3-3, 3 KOs), undefeated Albuquerque junior bantamweight Mathew “Diamond Boy” Griego (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. veteran Mexican invader Alejandro “Apachito” Moreno (24-37-3, 11 KOs), Albuquerque junior welterweight Cristian Castillo (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Hereford’s (NM) Timothy Ruiz (0-1), El Paso (TX) junior welterweight Carlos “Swifty Slik” Villa (13-3-1, 6 KOs) vs. Oklahoman Anthony Hill (1-23), Albuquerque junior middleweight Cristian “El Puma” Cabral (7-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Californian Tavorus Teague (3-17-2, 2 KOs) and unbeaten Albuquerque junior welterweight Matthew “Papitas” Esquibel (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Oklahoman Christopher Russell (3-20-1, 2 KOs).

Also fighting on the undercard, in four-round fights, are Albuquerque junior middleweight Jordanne “OMG” Garcia (1-0) meets fellow New Mexican Katie Ramirez (0-1-1) in a female match, while Augustin Perez (1-0) faces Otto Sandoval (0-3) in a battle of New Mexico featherweights.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

