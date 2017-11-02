Salido-Roman set for December 9

Four-time world champion in two weight divisions Orlando “Siri” Salido (44-13-4, 31 KOs), of Sonora, MX, battles Miguel “Mickey” Roman, (57-12, 44 KOs), of Chihuahua, MX, in a 10-round junior lightweight clash on December 9 from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas it was announced by Zanfer Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions and Tom Loeffler. The bout will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark.

Other fights slated for the card include super featherweight Tevin Farmer vs. Kenichi Ogawa for the vacant IBF world title, plus the return of former WBC super featherweight champion Francisco Vargas.



Orlando Salido: “I guess in a way I am competing against Lomachenko who is also on a TV card that same night, but everyone that knows about boxing knows what fight will have the drama and excitement and which one will have a lot of dancing!

“I am little disappointed that I am not fighting Berchelt for the WBC belt, but injuries are part of boxing and these things happen all the time. A fight with Miguel Roman is a good fight and it should be an all-action Mexican war between two guys that will fight from start to finish.”

“I very happy that I will be in the main event in Las Vegas and I want to give the fans another great fight. I know I need to beat Roman to stay on course to fight for a world championship next year and that is what I intend to do on Saturday December 9.”

Mickey Roman: “I know it’s a tough fight and I am going against a tough fighter, but I know what I’m capable of and I believe that I will beat Salido. This is not an easy fight for either one of us and the biggest winners will be the fans. This is a great opportunity for me and I will take full advantage of it.”

Fernando Beltran, president of Zanfer Promotions: “Salido vs Roman is a great fight. It reminds me a lot of Morales vs Barrera I. Two Mexicans that we knew how they fought and that it would be the Fight of the Year. We have the same feeling for this fight, we believe we have another Fight of the Year.”

Ticket details will be announced shortly.