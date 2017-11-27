Salido ready to headline in Las Vegas

Video: Zanfer

For four-time world champion in two different divisions Orlando “Siri” Salido, nothing has come easy. But on Saturday December 9 in Las Vegas, the Mexican warrior will be the headliner of an HBO Show at the Mandalay Bay Event Center, where he will finally be getting the respect that he has earned with his performances in the ring.

“I want to thank Peter Nelson and HBO and everyone that has made this possible. I have always been the part B of the many main events in the biggest fights throughout my career, and thanks to Peter Nelson and HBO I feel that I am finally getting what I earned and work so hard to have achieved,” said Salido a few days ago during a media day he hosted in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico, where he is training for his upcoming fight.

Salido (44-13-13-4, 31 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico will take on Miguel “Mickey” Roman ( 57-12-31 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in the main event of a card presented by Zanfer Promotions in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Tom Loeffler that will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark.

“I have always gone into the ring and gave the fans the best and most entertaining fights that I can give them. On December 9, against Miguel Roman, I will give them another fight to remember. Because of our styles, this fight has the making of a war and there will be fireworks from beginning to finish”, said Salido.

Coming out of two draws in Championship fights against Roman “Rocky” Martinez and Francisco “Bandido” Vargas in Las Vegas and Carson, California, Salido is making his return to the States in hopes of a getting a win that will lead to the WBC Championship fight against Miguel “Alacran” Berchelt of Yucatán, Mexico.

“I was hoping to be facing Berchelt in this fight, but unfortunately he got hurt and now I must defeat the tough fighter Roman to get the opportunity to fight him for the WBC Belt. That’s okay, though, because thanks to Peter Nelson and HBO I am able to be a headliner in Las Vegas,” said Salido.

Old rival Vasyl Lomachenko will also be fighting on the same night in New York, on another television Network.

“I have no problem fighting Lomachenko again, but they need to remember that I already beat him and I don’t need to do that again. I have plenty of options and I will fight the best available fighters that I can. In a way, we will be competing on December 9, but if you look at his opponent and then look at mine, I think people will know which one is the most attractive fight and that the whole card is much better in Las Vegas,” said Salido.

Salido is still trained by his longtime trainer Santos Moreno, but for this camp he has added Guillermo “Memo” Heredia as his conditioning coach.

“I feel reinvigorated. After 22 years is good to make some changes, and I feel I am going to be at my best physically and prepared to give the fans and everyone else watching us on HBO the best fight possible. I hope the fans that are able, will travel to Las Vegas and see the fight. It is going to a good night of boxing in the boxing capital of the work on Saturday, December 9,” ended Salido.

