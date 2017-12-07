Salido Promises a Fight to Remember

By Miguel Maravilla

Four time world champion and two-division world champion Orlando “Siri” Salido (44-13-13-4, 31 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico is set to headline this Saturday as takes on Miguel “Mikey” Roman (57-12, 31 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a ten-round super featherweight contest at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas live on HBO Boxing After Dark.



“December 9th, against Miguel Roman, I will give the fans another fight to remember,” Salido promised in an exclusive interview with FightNews. “This fight has the making of a war. It’s a competitive fight between Mexican warriors.”

Having trained for three months in his hometown of Ciudad Obregon with his longtime trainer Santos Moreno and newly added conditioning trainer Guillermo Heredia, Salido is well prepared to take on his fellow Mexican rival.

“I feel I am going to be at my best physically. I am prepared to give the fans and everyone else watching us on HBO the best fight possible,” explained the fighter. “I feel good! We have done a good job with training hard.”

His opponent Miguel Roman, a veteran of over 60 fights will have his 70th fight when he takes on Salido. Roman rebounded from January’s knockout defeat to former super featherweight champion Takashi Miura with a TKO over hardcore Nery Saguilan back in June.

“He likes to fight inside and I guarantee we will trade.” Salido said about his opponent. “The fans are gonna win this one.”

After being out of the ring since his June 2016 draw to former WBC champion Francisco Vargas, Salido returned during May stopping usually durable veteran Aristedes Perez.

“I am just ready to get back in the ring. There is more glamour when fighting in the fight capital of the world which is Las Vegas,” Salido said.

Back in September, the mega-showdown between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin took place in Las Vegas as the fighters fought to a draw in the most highly anticipated fight of the year. Unfortunately, tragedy struck a few weeks later in Las Vegas as a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Now Salido, an individual that has been through many obstacles in his life and triumph will be Vegas Strong.

“It was such a tragedy. It was sad to hear how many were hurt and died,” Salido commented. “I’m really thankful for those organizing this event, especially for considering me to be the first major fight back in Las Vegas.”

This fight will mark Salido’s first time headlining in Las Vegas as the Mexican veteran although he made his “Sin City” debut back in May of 2001 with a record of 11-7-1. Salido fought three times in Vegas that year (May, June, and July).

“I have always been the part B of the many main events in the biggest fights throughout my career,” Salido explain.

Salido returned to Vegas in September of 2004 when he battled Juan Manuel Marquez in his first shot at a world title dropping a unanimous decision to the future Hall of Famer. In his second shot at a world title (November 2006), Salido schooled Robert Guerrero for twelve rounds to win an unanimous decision over the champ. However that victory was overshadowed when Salido failed his post fight drug test.

“I feel that I am pass that phase of my career. I have proved everyone wrong since then,” Salido declared.

Salido would win his first world title in 2010, with a unanimous decision over fellow Mexican Cristobal Cruz, winning the IBF featherweight title. One year later Salido scored back-to-back knockouts over then previously undefeated WBO champion Juan Manuel Lopez who was on his way to becoming a superstar, winning his second world title. Since then Salido has faced Mikey Garcia, holds a win over top pound for pound fighter Vasyl Lomachenko and battled to a draw with fellow Mexican Francisco Vargas.

There is no question that Salido has definitely made a name for himself after nearly falling to journeyman status. In recent years Salido has had multiple opportunities due to his celebrated warrior status, as was the case for this fight. Initially, he was scheduled to take on WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt, however the option for rematch with former world champion Francisco Vargas was also possibility, as well as a rematch with Vasyl Lomachenko.

“I was hoping to be facing Berchelt, but unfortunately he got hurt and now I must defeat Roman to get the opportunity to fight him for the WBC title,” Salido outlined. “We were supposed to go against Vargas but that fell out. Berchelt got hurt and Vargas didn’t want the fight. I have no problem fighting Lomachenko again, but they need to remember that I already beat him and I don’t need to do that again. I have plenty of options. We will see what happens in this fight. I will see where I go after.”

“I have prepared for a great fight. This will be a toe-to-toe fight. Like I said before, the fans will come out the winners,” Salido concluded.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla