Salido: Loma ‘not close’ to being best fighter

Four-time world champion in two different divisions Orlando “Siri” Salido has once again produced a fight of the year candidate this time for his HBO-televised war with Miguel “Micky” Roman on December 9 in Las Vegas. That bout took place the same night Vasyl Lomachenko-Guillermo Rigondeaux was televised on ESPN.

“I always give the fans the best fights that I can. Win, lose or draw the fans know that they are going to get their money’s worth. Boxing is entertainment and the fans deserve to be entertained,” stated Salido. “Not sure what Lomanchenko and Rigondeaux was, but it sure wasn’t entertainment. I keep hearing it was historic, it might have been that since it was the first time a guy hurt his hand in a ring without landing a punch and another one wins a fight without landing a significant one.

“I think “No Mas Boring” is a better nickname for Lomachenko. He should go in there and fight and take care of business and not wait till the other guy gets bored in there. He might be the best boxer in the world, but he’s not even close to being the best fighter in the world!”