Salido decides to continue boxing in 2018

Former world champion Orlando “Siri” Salido has decided not to retire after all and will continue boxing in 2018.

“On Saturday night I let my feelings and frustrations make me say things I did not think through. It was a hard and difficult fight in which I couldn’t do the things I normally do in the ring, which I attributed to my age and the many wars I have had in my career. But when I returned home and examined my preparation and the fight, I realized that the weight was also part of the problem last Saturday. I arrived at the camp weighing a lot, the highest of my career and losing the weight became the focus of the training and getting ready for the fight was secondary.

“I feel I left the fight on the scale. No excuse, but one fight in 18 months did not help me to stay in condition for what was an extremely strong preparation but one in which the weight became the obstacle to overcome. While I was happy with the fight I offered to the public on Saturday, I know I can still do things better and so I will keep my options open in 2018 and if something good comes at 130 or 135 pounds, I would seriously think about coming back.

“Sometimes at the end of a fight and in the heat of the moment you say things that when you take time to reflect, they should not have been said. I want to return to the ring and give my fans more shows and I think I still have something good to offer to boxing.”