Rural Rumble 10 Results

The Fallon Rural Rumble once again delivered a night of professional boxing in its tenth installment last Saturday night at the Churchill County Fair Grounds. In the main event, Reno native and world-ranked flyweight Oscar “Chapito” Vasquez scored an ten round unanimous decision win over Javier Gallo. Vasquez improves to 14-1, 3 KOs, while Gallo falls to 24-14-1, 12 KOs.

Other results

Gabriel Flores Jr. W4 Jorge Padron (lightweight)

Diego Elizondo W4 Chandler Clements (lightweight)

Pedro Moreno TKO2 Curtis Morton (super lightweight)

Quilisto Madera KO2 Austin Marcum (middleweight)

The Fallon Rural Rumble is presented every summer by the City of Fallon and Let’s Get It On Promotions.