“Rumble at The Rim” Dec 9 in Hampton, NH

Granite Chin Promotions invades the Granite State on Saturday, December 9th when promoter Chuck Shearns presents “Rumble at The Rim” at The Rim in Hampton, New Hampshire. In the main event, New England cruiserweight champion Chris Traietti (24-4, 19 KOs), fighting out of Quincy, MA, will fight a TBD opponent in an eight-round bout at a 185-pounds catch-weight limit.

Also in action are lightweight Ryan “The Polish Prince” Kielczweski (26-3, 8 KOs) and light heavyweight Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (4-0, 3 KOs).

Also fighting on the undercard, all in four-round matches, are pro-debuting 185-pounder Russ Kimber, junior middleweight Ricky Ford (0-1-1) in his home state debut as a professional boxer, welterweight Mike O’Han, Jr. (3-0, 1 KO) and New Jersey middleweight Chris Thomas (6-0-1, 3 KOs).

Doors open at 6:45p and first bout is 7p. Tickets are available at www.ticketriver.com.