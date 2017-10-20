Ruiz looks for repeat win

Carlos “El Fino” Ruiz (15-3-1, 5 KO´s) looks for a repeat victory as he rematches Luis Miguel “El Lobo” Montaño (12-6, 6 KO´s) tonight. The main event will air on Boxeo Telemundo Ford. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and for the WBO latino super featherweight title. The site of the event will be the Auditorio Blackberry, in Mexico City, Mexico. The local crowd will be divided at both fighters are Mexico City natives. Ruiz defeated Montaño by split decision more than three years ago and looks to leave no doubt this time around.

How would you describe your first fight with Montaño?

The first fight with him was just 8 rounds. It was a very difficult fight. I hit him with my best punches.

How would you describe his style of fighting?

He comes straight ahead. He throws a lot of hard punches. He just keeps coming at you.

What do you think that you bring into this fight that favors you?

I think my international experience as a professional is in my favor. I am not depending on that though as Montaño is a serious fighter and a threat to me in the ring. I have no doubt that this his going to be another tough fight with him.

What do you think is the key to you winning more decisively this time than in the first fight between you two?

He is a very intense fighter. I have to match his intensity. I cannot allow him to fight his fight. I have to be in charge in there from the opening bell.

What kind of fight should we expect?

The first fight was very exciting fight and we both have improved since then. I see this fight being just as exciting if not even better. Our styles just make for a thrilling and entertaing fight. I am determined to win this fight. Then I hope for bigger opportunties in the U.S.A.

