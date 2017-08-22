Roy Jones Jr Promotions, beIN Sports ink deal

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions and beIN Sports have inked a one year TV deal that will commence on September 29th at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. The pact calls for three fights in 2017 and ten fights in 2018. Kicking off in September, Jones will co-promote with Montoya Boxing. Headlining is local favorite and WBA-NABA super welterweight champion John “The Phenom” Vera (17-0-0, 10 KOs) along with featherweight Ray Ximenez (16-1), cruiserweight Adrain “Montu-Ra” Taylor (3-0, 3 KOs) and middleweight Joey Alday Jr.(5-0, 5 KOs).

“I was excited to hear that the promotions company secured the deal with beIN SPORTS,” stated Roy Jones Jr. Co-Founder of Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions. “Having a network with so much growth is what will drive Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions to the next level. I can’t wait to work with beIN SPORTS to deliver the fans great fights.”

Ticket prices start at $30 for General Admission $45, $70 and $100 ringside.