Gabriel “King” Rosado (23-11, 13 KOs) and Glen “Jersey Boy” Tapia (23-4, 15 KOs) are set to collide in a battle between two experienced middleweights in the 10-round main event of the October 19 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event scheduled for 10 rounds, Alejandro “El Elegido” Barrera (27-3, 17 KOs), of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, will take on KeAndre “The Truth” Gibson (17-1-1, 7 KOs) in a welterweight fight.