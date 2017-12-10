Roman stops Salido in nine, Salido retires

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Substitute fighter Miguel “Mickey” Roman (58-12, 45 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over four-time world champion in two weight divisions Orlando “Siri” Salido (44-14-4, 31 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round junior lightweight clash at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. It did not take long to warm up as Salido and Roman traded from the start, Salido landed a solid right hand that momentarily staggered Roman as he clinched and held on. Roman pressured in round three as a composed Salido boxed behind the jab. Salido picked up the pace in the fourth as he began to dig Roman’s body however a one-two dropped Salido as his lip was busted. In the fifth Salido and Roman started where they left off exchanging.

Trading in the center Salido and Roman stood toe to toe in the sixth as neither took a step back. Round seven was the same as Roman and Salido continued to give the fans a fight. The eighth was non-stop action as Roman dropped Salido for a second time. Roman’s pressure was too much for Salido as dropped him for a third time and finished him off at 1:43 of the ninth.

Salido retired after the fight.