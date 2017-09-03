September 3, 2017

Roman stops Kubo, wins WBA 122lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos: Sumio Yamada

Aggressive challenger Daniel Roman (23-2-1, 9 KOs), 121.75, US, impressively captured the WBA super-bantamweight belt when he sent defending champ Shun Kubo (12-1, 9 KOs), 121.75, a taller Japanese southpaw, to the deck twice, effectively followed it up and finally halted him with the referee’s intervention at 1:21 of the ninth round on Sunday in Kyoto, Japan.

Taking the initiative, Roman floored Kubo with a vicious right following busy combinations in the seventh and eighth.

(More to come)

Mundine challenges Horn
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.