Roman stops Kubo, wins WBA 122lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Photos: Sumio Yamada

Aggressive challenger Daniel Roman (23-2-1, 9 KOs), 121.75, US, impressively captured the WBA super-bantamweight belt when he sent defending champ Shun Kubo (12-1, 9 KOs), 121.75, a taller Japanese southpaw, to the deck twice, effectively followed it up and finally halted him with the referee’s intervention at 1:21 of the ninth round on Sunday in Kyoto, Japan.

Taking the initiative, Roman floored Kubo with a vicious right following busy combinations in the seventh and eighth.

(More to come)