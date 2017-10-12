Rodriguez seeks Telemundo repeat Friday

Former world title challenger Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez of Mexico (16-4, 5 KOs) will face local favorite Daniel “Alacrán” Lozano (14-4, 11 KOs) this Friday. The 10 round bantamweight bout will be the main event aired on the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S, “Boxeo Telemundo Ford.”

The duo will fight for the vacant WBO Latino Bantamweight title. They squared off back in 2015 where Rodriguez won an exciting majority decision. Since that first fight, Rodriguez has challenged for a world title and is hungry for another shot.

What do you think you learned most from your world title loss to champion Naoya Inoue this past May?

I was very well prepared for that fight. My trainer Rodrigo Mosquera had a very good game plan. The one thing I know that was missing was for me personally to be more mentally tough. I have to be much more mentally strong if I am going to get to the next level and win a world title.

How long did you take off after the world title fight?

I took off about 3 weeks and then I was right back in the gym. I am ready to get back in there and get back on track for another world title run.

How excited are you to see that the super flyweight division has been getting so much attention in recent months?

It really motivates me during training because I know that I want to be in those big fights as well. I have to prove that I belong and that starts this Friday.

Is it hard for you to not be overconfident having already defeated Lozano?

I cannot be overconfident at all. Each fight can be a different fight even versus someone you have already defeated. He is coming in off of a knockout win over someone who defeated me twice. He could fight me totally different than he did the first time so I have prepared myself for that.

What kind of performance should the Telemundo audience expect to see from you on Friday?

I am very motivated and the fight is not only a rematch vs Lozano. Its a rematch vs myself, as well. I have to prove over again that I deserve to be in the fights at the next level. I have trained extremely hard. All of this will be on display Friday night for all the fans who tune in.

* * *

Doors open at 7PM, first fight 8:00 PM. The A La Carte Pavilion is located @ 4050 Dana Shore Drive, Tampa, FL. For Information and Tickets call 813-454-7800. The event is presented by Tuto Zabala’s Jr., All Star Boxing, Inc and will be televised live at 11:35 PM by the Telemundo Network.