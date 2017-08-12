Rodriguez scores TKO over Perez in Panama

By Héctor Villarreal

Panamanian welterweight Omir Rodriguez (9-2-1, 4 KO´s) scored a fifth round technical knockout over Venezuelan Adrian Perez (6-2, 4 KO´s) on the main event of the “C3 Bajo Fuego” boxing card presented by Promociones y Eventos del Istmo at the Club Arabe in Colon, Panama. Following recommendation of the Doctor, referee Pablo Rowe stopped the action at the beginning of round number 5, because of a severe cut over Perez right eyelid, declaring the TKO victory for Rodriguez who was unable to acquire the WBA Fedebol welterweight belt because of the 2 pounds over the weight registered by him the day before.

In the two other fights between Venezuelans and Panamanians, lightweight Kelly Figueroa (9-7-3, 4 KO´s) stopped local Eric Walters (11-3-1, 6 KO´s) at 0:22 on the second round and light flyweight Azael Villar (12-0-3, 9 KO´s) stayed undefeated by the way of a majority draw against visitor Jesus Martinez (3-3-1, 1 KO).