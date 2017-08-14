Robert Garcia says Mikey beats Floyd

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Top trainer Robert Garcia says WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia would defeat Floyd Mayweather. “I don’t think Floyd would fight Mikey because he’s already forty and he already told us ‘Look, I’m already tired, my body is sore. I cannot box anymore.’ He’s fighting McGregor because it’s an easy fight for him, but in boxing I don’t think he would fight right now,” Robert Garcia told OTR Radio.

“At this time, Mikey may be too strong for Floyd. I think Mikey is too strong and beats Floyd, but that doesn’t mean Mikey is better than Floyd, it just means that Mikey got Floyd at an old age. Floyd is the best fighter in the business for the last twenty years, maybe even in history.”

Robert is a former world champion himself, and also Mikey Garcia’s trainer and older brother.