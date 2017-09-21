Roach: I want Manny to take rematch with Horn

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao could be facing WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn early next year according to his trainer Freddie Roach, and that would probably Manny’s last fight.

“I do want him to take the rematch with Jeff Horn,” Roach told Sky Sports. “That would be, I think, the best fight for him at this point and it looks like that might happen next year, early next year.” “We’ve got other offers to fight Crawford and some other guys. He’s close to the end yes, but he’s not finished yet though.