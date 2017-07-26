Roach talks about Cotto training camp

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach shared important details regarding the training camp of Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs), the only Puerto Rican boxer to ever win world titles in four divisions, as he prepares to go to war for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title against Japanese slugger Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs). Cotto will attempt to obtain a sixth world title in four divisions and will appear on HBO for an astounding 23rd time. The event takes place Saturday, August 26 at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, and will be televised live on HBO, going head-to-head with the Mayweather-McGregor PPV the same night.

Roach, who was supervising a recent sparring session at the Wild Card Boxing Club, shared Cotto’s training camp routine.

* Strength and conditioning at 5:00 am with Gavin McMillan (exercises are done either at the gym, pool, nearby hills or at the track).

* Breakfast at around 8:30 am. (Cotto likes to cook all his meals himself; his diet is normal, avoiding fried food).

* Light snack at around 11:15 am.

* Sparring three days a week at 1:00 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

* Boxing routine on at 1:00 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

* Dinner at around 5:30 pm.

Roach also provided additional training camp details, including the strategy for taking advantage of the exciting and crowd-pleasing style of Kamegai.

“Kamegai [Yoshihiro] is very aggressive and I like that. I think it should make for a great fight because he’s coming forward all the time and always looking for a knockout. Guys who look for knockouts, get knocked out. So, we’re working on countering his attack, and it’s going really well so far,” Roach concluded.