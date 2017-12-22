Roach: Pacquiao-McGregor not happening

By TMZSports.com

Manny Pacquaio’s team is publicly shutting down any talks of a Conor McGregor boxing match — with Pacman’s trainer Freddie Roach telling TMZ Sports it just ain’t happening. Freddie told us he’s personally spoken to Bob Arum (Manny’s promoter) — who’d have to sign off on the match along with Dana White — and Bob shot down the rumors. “I talked to Arum and Arum says it’s not true,” Roach said outside Craig’s in L.A.

Freddie did tell us the one guy he’d like to see Pacquiao scrap with (Jeff Horn) … and also DESTROYED Manny’s old rival, Floyd Mayweather, for even considering a UFC fight. “He’s gonna get his ass kicked … he’s a f**kin’ old man.”