Roach, Jr. Ready To Defend WBC Youth Silver

By Gary “Digital” Williams

Photos: Mike Greenhill

Undefeated Upper Marlboro, MD super featherweight Lamont Roach, Jr. says he is very confident as he approaches his Thursday, November 30th main event contest against Rey “Flash” Perez of Santa Rosa City, Laguna, Philippines at the MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD. Roach will make the second defense of his WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight title in this contest.

“I’m focused, I’m ready, I’m in tip-top shape and I feel good,” Roach told Fightnews.com after a recent workout. “I know this is an ESPN headliner which is one of the many goals and steps for me to become a world champion, which is my ultimate goal.”

Roach (15-0, six KO’s) has knocked out three of his last four opponents. Roach won the WBC Youth title on January 28th when he knocked out Alejandro Valdez in Indio, CA. The first title defense came against Jesus Valdez (no relation) on June 30th in Indio when he won a 10-round unanimous decision. Roach’s last bout was a non-title affair that he won by first-round TKO over Luis Hinojosa on October 21st in Verona, NY.

Roach says the added bonus having the bout on national television and being the main event gives him a little more incentive. “It is an extra push [but] we don’t do anything off track” Roach says. “We always stick to the game plan and add more to it. Also to know that my fans will be coming to the arena to see Lamont Roach, Jr. headline a boxing card means a lot.”

Roach says he knows little about his opponent Perez (21-8, six KO’s) but he believes he will be coming to fight. “I know he is coming into my backyard, my hometown so he will have that extra chip on his shoulder,” says Roach. “But I never overlook any opponent and I’m looking to crush this guy.” Perez broke a two-bout losing streak by scoring a second-round TKO over Noel Adelmita on June 4th in Dipolog City, Philippines.

Roach is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and he has nothing but praise for them. “I like the way Golden Boy is moving me,” I feel they trust in me and I trust in them. If they do step me up to where there is an opportunity, then I’ll be ready and they know I will be ready.”