November 10, 2017

Roach headlines Nov 30 on ESPN2

Lamont Roach, Jr. (15-0, 6 KOs) will make his headlining debut as he defends his WBC Youth Super Featherweight Title against Filipino contender Rey “Flash” Perez (21-8, 6 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the Nov. 30 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

In the co-main event, Jose “Wonder Boy” Lopez (18-1-1, 13 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico will take on Miguel “Miguelito” Gonzalez (21-3, 18 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico in a high-level 10-round fight for the WBO International Super Featherweight Title.

Also on the card is Manuel “Tino” Avila (22-1, 8 KOs), who will take on Raul “El Bule” Hidalgo (26-15, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in a 10-round featherweight event.

