Rio Olympians added to Telemundo

2016 Rio Olympians Teofimo Lopez and Antonio Vargas promoted by Top Rank will showcase their talents on the October 13 telecast of Boxeo Telemundo Ford. Lopez (6-0, 5 KOs) recently moved to Las Vegas to train in the famous Top Rank gym. Although he’s is thousands of miles away from home he wants to keep fighting in Florida where his heart and fans remain. Meanwhile, Vargas looks to keep his unblemished record as he fights for the 4th time this year in the Sunshine State.

The main event features an Intriguing rematch as former title contender Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez versus Florida Native Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano for the WBO Latino bantamweight title.

Lozano vs Rodriguez II will be aired LIVE at 11:35 pm on theTelemundo Network, brought to you by Tuto Zabala,Jr, All Star Boxing,Inc. Doors open at 7pm, Ala Carte Pavilion 4050 Dana Shores Drive, Tampa, Florida, Ticktes on sale now, Information and Tickets call 813-454-7800.