Ring Legend Miguel Cotto to end career tonight

Four-division world champion Miguel Cotto (41-5, 33 KOs) defends his WBO world junior middleweight championship against Sadam “World Kid” Ali (25-1, 14 KOs) tonight in what will be Cotto’s final fight. “The fact that it is my last fight has not changed anything,” said Cotto in the lead up to the fight. “I have always dedicated myself fully and have worked hard, and that’s why I’m here now, finishing my career on my terms.”



The action will take place at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, and will be televised live on HBO. Cotto is a -1300 favorite to end his career with a win.