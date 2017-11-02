Ring 8 Holiday Event & Awards Ceremony

The 31st annual Ring 8 Holiday Event and Awards Ceremony will be held Sunday afternoon (12:30-5:30 p.m. ET), December 10, at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Ring 8 has announced its 2017 award winners, WBO junior lighweight world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasyl “Hi Tech” Lomanchenko (Muhammad Ali International Fighter of the Year), Hall-of-Famer Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield (Legends Award), two-time Irish Olympian Michael Conlan (International Prospect of the Year Award), 2012 U.S. Olympian “Sir” Marcus Browne (New York State Fighter of the Year), of Staten Island, and five-division world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano, of Brooklyn by way of Puerto Rico.

“There is an incredible amount of interest for our holiday awards banquet this year” Ring 8 president Jack Hirsch said. “Vasyl Lomachenko is arguably the world’s greatest fighter, and Evander Holyfield is a living legend. They are both confirmed to attend as are future superstars Michael Conlan and Marcus Browne. There will be other high-profile honorees and boxing personalities on hand as well. It will be a treat for fans who will have the opportunity to interact with them.

“Russo’s on the Bay is a great venue; the food is fantastic. Everyone attending should come away with wonderful memories of the event. Tickets are very reasonably priced for an affair of this magnitude. We usually sell out, so I suggest that anyone planning to attend purchase their tickets as soon as possible. Our profits from the afternoon go back to the boxing fraternity, helping those less fortunate, who need assistance.”

2017 RING 8 Award Winners (Complete List)

Muhammad Ali International Fighter of the Year: Vasyl Lomachenko

Legends Award: Evander Holyfield

International Prospect of the Year: Michael Conlan

NYS Fighter of the Year: Marcus Browne

NYS Female Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Sunnyside Gardens Award:: Bobby Cassidy, Sr.

NYS Prospect of the Year: Devaun Lee

Rising Contender Award: Skender & Enver Halili

Sam Kellerman Media Award: Matt Christie

NYS Trainer of the Year: Hector Rosa

Long & Meritorious Service: Edwin Torres

NYS Official of the Year: Robert Perez

NYS Promoter of the Year: Mercedes Vasquez Simmons

Uncrowned Champion: Richard Kiley

Ringside Physician of the Year: Dr. Osric King

Good Guy Award: Joanne Doyle Hutchins

Ring 8 Member of the Year: George Newman

Community Service Award: Mike Reno

Special Guests will include Teddy Atlas, Vito Antuofermo, Iran Barkley, Tommy Gallagher and many others.

David Diamante will once again serve as the event’s Master of Ceremonies.

Tickets are $125.00 include a complete brunch with cocktail hour upon entry, followed by seating at the awards ceremony, dinner and dessert, and top-shelf open bar throughout the afternoon. There will also be a silent auction of boxing memorabilia. This event is expected to sell-out and everybody is urged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to secure favorable seating. Donations of any denomination are welcome for those unable to attend the festivities.

Program ads are available for Back Cover ($500.00), Inside Front or Back Cover ($400.00), Full Page ($200.00), Half-Page ($100.00), and Quarter-Page ($60.00). The deadline for all ads is November 26, 2017, and must be emailed (Ajhirsch5@aol) or mailed to Ring 8, P.O. Box 153, Rockaway Park, NY 11694. All checks for tickets or journal ads should be payable to Ring 8 (credit cards are acceptable).