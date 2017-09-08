Ring 10 annual fundraising info

New York City’s Ring 10 is holding their annual fundraising brunch/cocktail/dinner event on Sunday, September 24th at Marina del Ray in Bronx, NY from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fundraiser is Ring 10’s main source of funding and without funds, they simply cannot do what they do.

Lisa McClellan, Gerald’s sister, said it best about Ring 10 and their efforts to help boxers:

“Done from the heart for the love of the fighters. And as much as they do for the fighters you never hear them boast about it nor do they look for any recognition. They are 100 percent for the fighters. Matt (Farrago) was has never turned me down when I’ve asked him for help. Not just for Gerald but for a lot of other fighters as well. They really deserve to be praised and recognized because the truth is I don’t know where we would be without them. Gerald has a medicine that costs $600 a month before they removed Gerald’s colon and Matt paid for it every month for almost a year.”

100% of proceeds go directly to boxers in need.

Tickets are $135 and can be ordered through www.ring10ny.com or by calling 631-948-6028.

2017 Honorees Include Steve Farhood, Joey Giambra, Randy Gordon, Bruce Silverglade and Larry Hazzard.

Expected guests include Randall Tex Cobb, Mark Breland, Dennis Milton, Junior Jones, Iran Barkley, Tyrone Jackson and actor Danny Aiello and many more. Ring 10 is awaiting confirmation from actress and huge boxing fan Rosie Perez.