December 1, 2017

Rigondeaux: It is going to be a massacre

WBA super bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux says he’s going to “massacre” WBO jr lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko, despite moving up two weight divisions. The two two-time Olympic gold medalists collide December 9 on ESPN at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, NYC.

[On moving up to 130 pounds] I went up to 130 because it was the only way I could get this fight made. I would rather it have been at a lower weight, but I want to show the world that I can do it by moving up two weight classes.

[On whether eight pounds is too much to give up] No, not at all. If this is what it takes to fight the big fights then you guys are going to see on December 9 if I am ready or not…I feel stronger than ever and I am going to do it and do it right. Moving up has had no negative effect whatsoever on my speed or power.

[His prediction on the fight] It is going to be a massacre. People should anticipate a massacre. I am absolutely not worried at all. I will just go in there and do my job.

