Results from US Virgin Islands

2016 Olympian and son of Julian Jackson, Clayton Laurent Jr made a big splash on his debut fight, stopping Wayman Carter in the second round after a series of body blows at the Mark C Marin Centre, St Thomas, United States Virgin Islands. Laurent Jr started fast and appears to carry the heavy hands that his father possessed, dropping a game Carter with a crunching right hand in the first.

Carter attempted to rally but it was only a matter of time. Laurent Jr dropped Carter to the body in the second round and repeated the process with referee Luis Pabon crowning him at 1:59 of the second round before a packed crowd.

“It feels great to turn pro in front of my people,” Laurent Jr said. “I felt like I hurt him to the body so I kept going back there and making sure that I put him away. I’m absolutely ecstatic with the support”.

Earlier Julian Jackson was honored by WBA Fedelatin President Aurelio Fiengo, who presented him with a WBA championship belt. “The Hawk” reigned as WBA Super Welterweight champion in the late 80s and crushed Terry Norris in one of his defences. Sadly, his belt was stolen.