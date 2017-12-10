Results from Texcoco, Mexico

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Undefeated Mexican prospect Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez scored an easy win over experienced Venezuelan Rafael ‘Potro’ Hernandez to remain WBC Youth super featherweight champion on Saturday night at the Palenque de la Feria del Caballo in Texcoco, Mexico State. Hernandez sent Hernandez to the canvas four times before the bout was stopped in round four. Hernandez, 20, has become a serious prospect in Mexican boxing to become world champion

Former world champion Rodrigo ‘Gato’ Guerrero became the new FECOMBOX super bantamweight beltholder when he defeated Salvador ‘Pelón’ Juarez over ten exciting rounds. Scores were 97-94, 96-94 for Guerrero, 96-94 for Juarez.

Unbeaten Mexican Olympian Juan Pablo ‘Pivi’ Romero knocked out Luis ‘The Crash’ Acuña in five rounds.