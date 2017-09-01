September 1, 2017

Results from Sydney, Australia

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Lightweight Kye MacKenzie (17-1, 15 KOs) stopped Joel Alibio (21-19-5, 12 KOs) in round six of a scheduled ten round bout at Club Punchbowl, Sydney, NSW on Friday. The referee crowned MacKenzie at 0:21 to save the Filipino from further punishment.

In other action, cruiserweight Randall Rayment (8-3, 3 KOs) forced a four round stoppage over Nathan Luff (1-3-0) of a scheduled eight round bout. Rayment was crowned the winner at 2-21 by the referee.

Also middleweight Mateo Tapia (5-0, 3 KOs) defeated Pramool Boonpok (1-35-1) when the Thai retired in his corner at the conclusion of round two of a scheduled six when his cornerman decided he was in no condition to continue.

Light-middleweight Michael Pengue (1-0, 1 KO) stopped Watchana Khiaoon (1-8-0) in round two of a four round contest. The referee counted the Thai out at 2.06.

