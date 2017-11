Unbeaten welterweight Miguel Cruz (17-0, 11 KOs) pounded out a ten round unanimous decision over David Grayton (15-2-1, 11 KOs). Scores were 96-93 across the board. Grayton was down from a jab in round six.

Welterweight Gary Antuanne Russell (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a first round KO over Larry Yanez (4-8-2, 0 KOs).