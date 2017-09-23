Results from Rancho Mirage, Calif

By David Robinett at ringside

Bantamweight Jonah Flores scored a pair of knockdowns over winless Steve Lantry (0-3) en route to a four-round unanimous decision in his pro debut. All three judges scored the bout 40-34 for Flores. It looked like it might be a quick debut for Flores, as he dropped Lantry with a left hook to the body early in the opening stanza and didn’t let up to the body for the remainder of the round. Lantry, who fights professionally in boxing and MMA, showed some mettle by hanging around and even sneaking in a few hard right hooks that got the attention of Flores. Flores was simply the better fighter though, punctuating his win with a second knockdown from a right hand midway through the final round.

Bantamweight Saul Sanchez (5-0, 3 KOs) defeated Sergio Lopez (3-5-1, 0 KOs), at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort in Rancho Mirage, California, in the opening bout of Nevada-based World Fighting Championship’s 79th show, unambiguously titled World Fighting Championship 79. It was a solid four-round scrap, with Sanchez seemingly shading all four rounds but having to work for each one against the gritty Lopez, who traded big hooks, uppercuts, and body shots with Sanchez but with very little power behind his punches. Sanchez was a little busier and his hands noticeably heavier, which were the differences in the fight. Sanchez was awarded a unanimous decision but scores were not announced.