November 18, 2017

Results from Queens, NY

By Matt Richardson at ringside

Super middleweights: Edgar Berlanga (6-0, 6 KO’s) TKO 1 Enrique Gallegos (7-6-1, 2 KO’s). Gallegos was dropped twice before referee Eddie Claudio called the fight off at 1:42 of the opening frame.

Bantamweights: Duke Micah (21-0, 18 KO’s) W Maj. 10 Jose Santos Gonzalez (23-6, 13 KO’s) Judges scores: 95-95 and 96-94, twice. Gonzalez was cut over the left eye in the second but fought back well. Micah found success with a hard right but never had Gonzalez in serious trouble.

Middleweights (female): Alicia Napoleon (8-1, 5 KO’s) W U 6 Nikolett Papp (4-2, 2 KO’s). Judges scores: 60-54, three times. There were no knockdowns.

Junior middleweights: Frederick Lawson (26-1, 21 KO’s) TKO 3 Fidel Monterrosa (38-15-1, 30 KO’s). Monterrosa was dropped twice in the second and the fight was stopped at the end of the third in the corner due to an injury to Monterrosa’s hand.

Junior featherweights: Rafael Castillo (1-1) W U 4 Saleh Almulaiki (1-1, 1 KO). Judges scores: 40-36, 39-37 (twice). There were no knockdowns.

Middleweights: Justin Biggs (2-0, 2 KO’s) TKO 3 Simon Saye (0-2-1). Time of the stoppage: 59 seconds of the third. Saye was dropped with a hard right, prompting referee Shada Murdaugh to call an immediate halt.

Heavyweights: Iegor Plevako (7-2, 4 KO’s) W U 4 Sherman Artis (3-2). Scores: 40-36, three times.

Welterweights: Cesar Francis (3-0, 2 KO’s) TKO 3 Maxito Sainvil (4-2-1, 2 KO’s). Time of the stoppage: 1:10. Sainvil was down in the second.

