WBSS: Gassiev destroys Wlodarczyk in three

By Przemek Garczarczyk at ringside

Photos: Stephanie Trapp/Ringstar

In the fourth and final cruiserweight division quarterfinals match of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament, undefeated IBF champion Murat “Iron” Gassiev (25-0, 18 KOs) successfully defended his world title with a spectacular third round KO over former two-time world champion Krzysztof “Diablo” Wlodarczyk (53-4-1, 37 KOs) on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Gassiev laid out Wlodarczyk for the count with left hooks to the head and body at 1:57. He will now face WBA champ Yunier Dorticos in the WBSS semi-final in January.

In a WSBB cruiserweight substitute fight, Mateusz “Master” Masternak (40-4, 27 KOs) scored an impressive seventh round TKO over Stivens “Superman” Bujaj (16-2-1, 11 KOs). Masternak dropped Bujaj in round seven and the bout was stopped after the round.

Unbeaten super welterweight Maciej Sulecki (26-0, 10 KOs) took an unpopular ten round unanimous decision over former WBA champion “Golden” Jack Culcay (22-3, 11 KOs). Culcay seemed to give at least as good as he got, but judges saw it for Sulecki 98-92, 97-93, 96-94.