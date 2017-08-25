August 25, 2017

Derevyanchenko stops Johnson late

In an important IBF middleweight eliminator, unbeaten Sergiy Derevyanchenko (11-0, 9 KOs) scored a hard fought twelfth round TKO over Tureano Johnson (20-2, 14 KOs) on Friday night at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma. In a tough, gritty fight, Derevyanchenko broke down Johnson and dropped him in round twelve to end it. Next up? The Golovkin-Canelo winner.

In an upset, middleweight Hugo Centeno Jr. (26-1, 14 KOs) scored a sudden third round KO over previously unbeaten Immanuel Aleem (17-1-1, 10 KOs). A left hook laid out Aleem for the count at :27. Ievgen Kytrov-conqueror Aleem was recently stripped of the WBC silver belt.

Unbeaten lightweight Austin “The Dream” Dulay (11-0, 8 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Carlos Padilla (16-6-1, 10 KOs). Dulay dropped Padilla in round three and Padilla was pulled out by his corner after the round.

1.3 million see Crawford-Indongo
