Jacobs, Miller, Seldin victorious

Photos: Emily Harney

Former world champion Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously Luis Arias (18-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at Long Island’s newly renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Arias was credited with a knockdown in round eleven when Jacobs’ glove touched the canvas, but otherwise Jacobs was in command. Scores were 118-109, 120-107, 119-108 for Jacobs

Unbeaten heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (20-0, 18 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over 6’8 former world title challenger Mariusz Wach (33-3, 17 KOs). Miller outworked Wach, who seemingly broke his right hand eventually prompting the referee to stop the fight in round nine. Time was 1:02.

Unbeaten super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (21-0, 17 KOs) impressively destroyed Roberto “Massa” Ortiz (35-2-2, 26 KOs). Seldin dropped Ortiz in the first 30 seconds with a right hand. Seldin floored Ortiz again but Ortiz managed to finish the round. Ortiz continued to batter Ortiz in round two, opening a cut over Ortiz left eye. The massacre was halted in round three. Time was 2:43.