August 22, 2017

Payano, Miller, Sakai victorious

Former world bantamweight champion Juan Carlos Payano (19-1, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Alexis Santiago (21-5-1, 8 KOs) on Tuesday night at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91.

In a showdown between once-beaten lightweights, Ladarius Miller (14-1, 4 KOs) outscored Jamel Herring (16-2, 9 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 98-92, 97-93, 97-93.

Welterweight Shoki Sakai (22-7-1, 12 KOs) surprised former world title challenger Ashley “Treasure” Theophane (40-8-1, 11 KOs), taking an eight round unanimous decision.

