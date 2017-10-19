October 19, 2017

Rosado stops Tapia in six

Super middleweight “King” Gabriel Rosado (24-11, 14 KOs) scored an impressive sixth round TKO over Glen Tapia (23-5, 15 KOs) on Thursday night at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Former middleweight title challenger Rosado dropped Tapia in round six, then finished Tapia with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:15. It was the fourth straight loss for Tapia.

In the co-feature, welterweight KeAndre Gibson (18-1-1, 7 KOs) scored a ten round majority decision over Alejandro Barrera (29-4, 18 KOs). Barrera was busted up and bloodied, but fought hard until the end. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, 98-92.

