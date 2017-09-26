September 26, 2017

Barthelemy-Ramirez ends in draw

In a clash between unbeaten featherweight prospects, Leduan Barthelemy (13-0-1, 7 KOs) and Eduardo Ramirez (20-0-3, 7 KOs) battled to a hard-fought ten round draw on Tuesday night at the Cannery Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Scores were 97-93 Barthelemy, 96-94 Ramirez, and 95-95. Ramirez pressed the action.

In an entertaining eight-round slugfest, featherweight prospect Alejandro Salinas (9-1, 8 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Duarn Vue (12-0, 4 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 77-75.

In a hotly contested showdown between unbeaten lightweight prospects, Bryan Figueroa (13-0, 5 KOs) outpunched Ivan Jimenez (7-1-1, 4 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 58-56 across the board.

