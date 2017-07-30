Ali tops Perez, Barrera surprises Gomez

Welterweight Sadam “The World Kid” Ali (25-1, 14 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over former WBA super lightweight interim world champion Johan “El Terrible” Perez (22-4-4, 15 KOs) for the vacant WBA International title on Saturday night at the Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona. Ali was credited with a knockdown in round three. Scores were 98-91, 97-92, 97-92.



Welterweight Alejandro “El Elegido” Barrera (27-3, 17 KOs) surprised Eddie “E-Boy” Gomez (20-3, 11 KOs), winning by ten round split decision. Gomez dropped Barrera in round seven and Barrera also suffered a cut over his right eye in that round, ruled by a punch. However, overall Barrera outworked Gomez most the fight. Scores were 96-93, 96-93 Barrera and 95-94 Gomez.

Super welterweight Patrick Teixeira (27-1, 22 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Andrew “Hurricane” Hernandez (19-6-1, 9 KOs). Teixeira was returning from a year-long absence from the ring following a KO los to Curtis Stevens.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Pablo “The Shark” Rubio, Jr. (10-0, 3 KOs) won by split decision over David Perez (8-1, 4 KOs)

Super welterweight Daquan Arnett (16-1, 9 KOs) outpointed Jorge “Pantera” Silva (21-14-2, 17 KOs) over eight.

Super lightweight prospect Alfredo Escarcega (3-0) took a four round majority nod over Rodolfo Gamez (1-4) in a local turf war rivalry showdown.