Unbeaten super featherweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (12-0, 11 KOs) scored an impressive third round TKO over Cesar Valenzuela (14-6-1, 5 KOs). Garcia dropped Valenzuela in rounds one and three. The bout was waved off at the end of round three.

Unbeaten super featherweight Hector “Finito” Tanajara Jr. (11-0, 4 KOs) outpointed Jesus Serrano (17-5-2, 12 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.