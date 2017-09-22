September 22, 2017

Results from Tucson

Unbeaten super lightweight and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (3-0, 1 KO) scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Victor Rosas (9-7, 3 KOs). Scores were 80-72 across the board. Dominant performance, but Fazli didn’t show impressive power.

Welterweight Lenny Zappavigna (36-3, 26 KOs) scored a third round KO over Fidel Monterrosa (38-14-1, 30 KOs). Monterrosa went down in round two citing a grazing punch behind the head, ruled no knockdown. Monterrosa down three times in round three. Time was 2:48.

Results from Philadelphia
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.