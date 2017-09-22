Results from Tucson

Unbeaten super lightweight and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (3-0, 1 KO) scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Victor Rosas (9-7, 3 KOs). Scores were 80-72 across the board. Dominant performance, but Fazli didn’t show impressive power.

Welterweight Lenny Zappavigna (36-3, 26 KOs) scored a third round KO over Fidel Monterrosa (38-14-1, 30 KOs). Monterrosa went down in round two citing a grazing punch behind the head, ruled no knockdown. Monterrosa down three times in round three. Time was 2:48.