Results from Philadelphia

By John DiSanto at ringside

Reading junior middleweight Erik Spring, 10-1-2, 2 KOs, started slow, but pulled out a six round majority decision against David Wilson, 5-1-1, 1 KO, of New Haven, CT. The scores were 57-57 and 58-56 (twice) for Spring.

In a scheduled six round cruiserweight bout, Elvin Sanchez, 8-3-1, 6 KOs, Paterson, NJ, stopped Philly’s Khalib Whitmore, 6-2, 5 KOs, in round two. Sanchez put Whitmore down with a left and battered him after he rose. A left uppercut prompted referee Gary Rosato to halt the bout at 1:54 of the second.

Philly junior lightweight Antonio DuBose, 9-2-1, 2 KOs, turned in a career-best performance beating Josh Crespo, 7-5-3, 3 KOs, over six lively rounds. The fighters exchanged hard shots in the opening round, but DuBose took over in the second. Tony put Crespo down with a hard right-left hook in round two, and managed to keep the edge through most of the exchanges that followed. Crespo landed too, but DuBise was in charge. He took the decision by scores of 60-53 and 58-55 twice.

Houston welterweight Marquis Taylor, 7-1, beat Philadelphia southpaw Vincent Floyd, 3-3-1, 2 KOs, by unanimous decision over six non-stop rounds. Both fighters fought hard, but the Texan out worked the local and landed the more telling blows. All three judges scored the bout a 60-54 shutout.

In a scheduled six round super middleweight bout, Philly’s Brandon Robinson, 5-1, 4 KOs, smashed Shane Pearson, 2-2, 2 KOs, Statesville, NC, with a right hand in round two, and won by KO at 20 seconds of that round. Referee Blair Talmadge almost stepped in a moment before the final punch, but let the fight continue. Robinson kept throwing punches and landed the haymaker that dropped Pearson and stopped the match without a count.

In the early action at the Sugar House Casino in Philadelphia, Houston light heavyweight Christian Montano, 2-0, 2 KOs, dropped DC’s Dameron Kirby, 0-1, three times in the opening round, and scored a first round TKO at 2:25. The referee was Blair Talmadge.

Philly bantamweight Jerrod Minor, 1-0, 1 KO, made a successful debut, stopping fellow-Philadelphian Steven Lopez, 0-2, at 2:34 of round four. The referee was Gary Rosato.

Junior welterweight Kashon Hutchinson, 3-3, 1 KO, Reading, PA, won a four round unanimous decision over Philly’s Demetrius Williams, 1-3. All three scores were 39-37.

Flashy Philly junior welterweight southpaw Sham Justice, 1-0, looked impressive in his pro debut. He pounded Tito Gonslaves, 0-3, Lancaster, PA, for three full rounds and stopped him at 2:11 of round four. A star is born. Gary Rosato was the referee.